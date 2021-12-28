Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $220.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

