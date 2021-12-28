Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $20.09 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.