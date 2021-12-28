Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 32,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Stephens increased their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

MIME opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

