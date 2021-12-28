Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 657 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

