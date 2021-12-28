Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,001 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $383.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.76 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $383.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

