Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $5.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

