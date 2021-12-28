Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

