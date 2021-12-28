Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

