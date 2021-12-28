Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

