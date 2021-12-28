Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 279 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

