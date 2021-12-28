Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $327.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $247.33 and a 1 year high of $327.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.59.

