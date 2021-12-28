Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 916 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

