KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.39. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.57.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

