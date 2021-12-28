KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.39. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.57.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.