KP Tissue Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.57. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.39.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.