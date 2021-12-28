KP Tissue Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$99.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.57. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.39.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.20.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

