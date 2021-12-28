Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 28th (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme’s (NASDAQ:DNUT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. Krispy Kreme had issued 29,411,765 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $500,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Securities cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.