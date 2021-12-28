KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for $21.58 or 0.00045234 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $25.39 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00211513 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.