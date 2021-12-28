Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,237 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

