Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $45.81.

