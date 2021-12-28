Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.