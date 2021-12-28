Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

