Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $191,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,620,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000.

ILCB opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $66.78.

