Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $132.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $546.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

LNDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,129. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landec by 1,583.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,190,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landec by 18,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

