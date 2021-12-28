Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.34 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

