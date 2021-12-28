Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,321 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

FMB opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

