Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after buying an additional 67,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.