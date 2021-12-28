Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $366,000 in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KNOT Offshore Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

