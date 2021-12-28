Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

AMAT opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

