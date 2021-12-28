Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

SPIP stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

