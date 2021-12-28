Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $191.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. Lear has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

