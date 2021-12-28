Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $373,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,477,000 after purchasing an additional 248,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,407,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after buying an additional 76,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,199,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,967,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

