Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,496 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.