LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Financial Comparison

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 8 0 2.89 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $77.78, indicating a potential upside of 58.86%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.53 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -96.00 E2open Parent $330.01 million 10.27 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Summary

E2open Parent beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

