Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $5,162.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

