LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,372 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.48% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $105,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 354,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,388.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

