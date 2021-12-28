LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $130,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

