LSV Asset Management Has $155.20 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $155,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 723,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

WU stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

