LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $149,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

