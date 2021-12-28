LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100,007 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.26% of Lear worth $211,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

