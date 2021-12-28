LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,410 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.51% of Xerox worth $126,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.