LSV Asset Management Sells 332,311 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,722,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,311 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $199,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 765,108 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 730,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 591,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

