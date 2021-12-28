LSV Asset Management Sells 48,764 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,764 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.72% of Voya Financial worth $119,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Voya Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.