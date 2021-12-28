LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,852,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.66% of Vistra worth $219,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

