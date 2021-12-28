Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 113.60% from the company’s current price.

LAZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,944,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

