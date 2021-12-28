Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

NYSE HLT opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $155.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

