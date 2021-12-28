Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 138 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 293.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

