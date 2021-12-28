Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

