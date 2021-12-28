Maker (MKR) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Maker has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,564.89 or 0.05231769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $81.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 986,677 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

