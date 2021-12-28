Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $189.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 254,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

