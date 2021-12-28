Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Brokerages expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to report $24.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $25.49 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.30 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 471,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42. Markforged has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

About Markforged

