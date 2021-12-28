Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

MQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQ stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

